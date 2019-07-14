Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 0.03 839.06 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.99 N/A 0.23 40.65

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average target price and a -71.49% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54% Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.