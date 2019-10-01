Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|0.00
|27.85M
|0.03
|843.75
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|0.00
|1.45B
|-1.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|103,724,394.79%
|0%
|0%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|5,596,294,866.85%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.35%
|1.6%
|3.52%
|2.12%
|3.57%
|6.13%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.
