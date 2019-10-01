Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 0.00 27.85M 0.03 843.75 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 0.00 1.45B -1.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 103,724,394.79% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 5,596,294,866.85% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.