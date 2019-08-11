Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

We are comparing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.94 N/A 0.03 796.58 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.28 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Redwood Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Redwood Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Redwood Trust Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 2.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 86.17% respectively. Comparatively, 0.5% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Redwood Trust Inc.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.