Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.94 N/A 0.03 796.58 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.60 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 37.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 94.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.