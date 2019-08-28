Comparison of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

We are contrasting Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.