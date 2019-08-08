Comparison of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.53 N/A 0.28 92.04 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.