Comparison of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 5.79 N/A 2.36 17.76 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.98 N/A 2.80 22.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Westamerica Bancorporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westamerica Bancorporation’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 91.7% respectively. 0.5% are Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.