Comparison of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 8 0.00 27.26M 0.34 24.50 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 6.51M -4.01 0.00

Demonstrates Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 330,825,242.72% 8.3% 4.9% Cool Holdings Inc. 397,023,845.83% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 10% are Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.