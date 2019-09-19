Comparison of GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

As Conglomerates companies, GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GigCapital2 Inc and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GigCapital2 Inc and New Frontier Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GigCapital2 Inc and New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.04% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc.