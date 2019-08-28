Comparison of GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

This is a contrast between GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GigCapital2 Inc and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
GigCapital2 Inc and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
