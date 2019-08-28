Comparison of GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

This is a contrast between GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GigCapital2 Inc and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.