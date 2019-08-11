Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 369.83 N/A -0.16 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.55 shows that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Geron Corporation has a 155.47% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 98.41%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 25.1%. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.