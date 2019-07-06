Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 324.38 N/A -0.16 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.9 and it happens to be 190.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 150.00% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -18.70% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.