Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 309.97 N/A -0.16 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, and a 201.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.