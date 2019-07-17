Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 189.26% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.