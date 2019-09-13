Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 432.32 N/A -0.16 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 132.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 0.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.