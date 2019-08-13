Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 361.73 N/A -0.16 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.03 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.55 beta indicates that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 123.88% and an $3 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 29.63% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.