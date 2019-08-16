Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 375.23 N/A -0.16 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 115.83% and an $3 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.