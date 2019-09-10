Comparison of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 398.17 N/A -0.16 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.83 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 148.81% for Geron Corporation with consensus price target of $3.67. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 140.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 47.6% respectively. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.