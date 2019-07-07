Comparison of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

We are contrasting German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 5.15 N/A 2.08 13.93 Park National Corporation 96 4.75 N/A 6.68 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to German American Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. German American Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Park National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12% 1.4% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.5% and 40.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Park National Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. -3.11% -2.13% -5.41% -7.17% -16.93% 4.43% Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Park National Corporation

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.