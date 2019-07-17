Comparison of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

This is a contrast between German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.95 N/A 2.08 13.93 Park National Corporation 96 4.61 N/A 6.68 14.61

In table 1 we can see German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to German American Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. German American Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12% 1.4% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta means German American Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Park National Corporation’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both German American Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 40.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of German American Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, Park National Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. -3.11% -2.13% -5.41% -7.17% -16.93% 4.43% Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.