Comparison of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 5.22 N/A 2.08 15.15 Old National Bancorp 17 4.11 N/A 1.30 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates German American Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old National Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to German American Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. German American Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old National Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old National Bancorp has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

German American Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 65.1%. 2.1% are German American Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Old National Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Old National Bancorp

Summary

German American Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Old National Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.