Comparison of GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 17 1.76 N/A 1.11 14.03 Seadrill Partners LLC 8 0.04 N/A 0.61 0.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Seadrill Partners LLC has lower revenue and earnings than GeoPark Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. GeoPark Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GeoPark Limited and Seadrill Partners LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 61.3% 8.7% Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 4.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark Limited’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Seadrill Partners LLC has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GeoPark Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Seadrill Partners LLC is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Seadrill Partners LLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GeoPark Limited and Seadrill Partners LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.21% for GeoPark Limited with consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GeoPark Limited and Seadrill Partners LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 19.4%. 46.62% are GeoPark Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 34.91% are Seadrill Partners LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 1.24% -13.15% -17.49% -13.34% 9.14% 12.3% Seadrill Partners LLC -8.17% -17.05% -43.94% -81.43% -82.14% -65%

For the past year GeoPark Limited had bullish trend while Seadrill Partners LLC had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors GeoPark Limited beats Seadrill Partners LLC.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.