Comparison of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Both Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated 39 0.78 32.61M 1.05 38.89 Superior Industries International Inc. 3 -2.58 24.41M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gentherm Incorporated and Superior Industries International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gentherm Incorporated and Superior Industries International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 83,210,002.55% 8% 5.1% Superior Industries International Inc. 828,328,073.57% -0.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Gentherm Incorporated’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Superior Industries International Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gentherm Incorporated is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Superior Industries International Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Gentherm Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Superior Industries International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gentherm Incorporated and Superior Industries International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.3% respectively. 0.9% are Gentherm Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Superior Industries International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated had bullish trend while Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Superior Industries International Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.