Comparison of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.32 N/A 1.05 38.89 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.12 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm Incorporated’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Gentherm Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Gentherm Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gentherm Incorporated and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 86.67% and its average price target is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gentherm Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated has weaker performance than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.