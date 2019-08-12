Comparison of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

As Auto Parts businesses, Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.24 N/A 1.05 38.89 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.85 N/A 3.83 12.01

Table 1 highlights Gentherm Incorporated and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm Incorporated. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gentherm Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gentherm Incorporated and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Gentherm Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gentherm Incorporated is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Gentherm Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gentherm Incorporated and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm Incorporated 1 1 2 2.50 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Gentherm Incorporated is $45.75, with potential upside of 20.59%. Meanwhile, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $52.25, while its potential upside is 23.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Gentherm Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gentherm Incorporated and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Gentherm Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated was less bullish than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Gentherm Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.