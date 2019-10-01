Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genprex Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 663,830,739.95% -141.2% -136% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,681,933,842.24% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.