Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We will be comparing the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
