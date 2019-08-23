Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We will be comparing the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.