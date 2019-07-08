Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

We will be comparing the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and GTx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than GTx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc. beats GTx Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.