Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 24.16 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.