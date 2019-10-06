Comparison of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 677,946,724.59% -141.2% -136% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,054,039,874.08% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.