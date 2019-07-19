Comparison of Genpact Limited (G) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

This is a contrast between Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 34 2.36 N/A 1.49 24.33 Cardtronics plc 31 0.99 N/A 0.22 154.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genpact Limited and Cardtronics plc. Cardtronics plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Genpact Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Genpact Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta means Genpact Limited’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cardtronics plc has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Cardtronics plc has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genpact Limited and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Genpact Limited has a consensus target price of $38.67, and a 0.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Cardtronics plc’s potential upside is 38.15% and its average target price is $39. Based on the data given earlier, Cardtronics plc is looking more favorable than Genpact Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.7% of Genpact Limited shares and 0% of Cardtronics plc shares. Genpact Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23% Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65%

For the past year Genpact Limited has stronger performance than Cardtronics plc

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cardtronics plc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.