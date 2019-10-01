Comparison of Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 73 2.04 24.86M 1.13 64.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 336 0.00 21.28M 19.00 17.05

Table 1 demonstrates Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Genomic Health Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Genomic Health Inc. is presently more expensive than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 34,059,460.20% 16.5% 13.1% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 6,336,728.01% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$73 is Genomic Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 0%. 0.7% are Genomic Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.