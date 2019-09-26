Comparison of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1100.22 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.