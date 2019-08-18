Comparison of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 24.36% at a $3.88 consensus target price. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 consensus target price and a 178.98% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kindred Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 66.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.