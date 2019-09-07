Comparison of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.