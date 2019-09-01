Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Genmab A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Genmab A/S has a 12.86% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24.2, with potential upside of 248.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
