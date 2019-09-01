Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Genmab A/S has a 12.86% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24.2, with potential upside of 248.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.