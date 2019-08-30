Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Provention Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $23, and a 14.71% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.