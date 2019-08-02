Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 24.62 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14.71, while its potential upside is 77.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.