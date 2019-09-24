Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 161.81 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, and a 11.70% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.