Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|161.81
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, and a 11.70% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
