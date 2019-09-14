Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.58
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 14.66%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 519.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.