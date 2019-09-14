Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.58 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 14.66%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 519.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.