Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, and a 20.17% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.4% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.