Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|2
|0.00
|8.82M
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genmab A/S and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|3,006,410,256.41%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|463,405,663.85%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 16.34% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 8 of the 10 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
