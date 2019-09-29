Comparison of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genmab A/S and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 463,405,663.85% -367% -151.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.34% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 8 of the 10 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.