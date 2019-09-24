Comparison of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.67 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 225.27% at a $56.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 5 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.