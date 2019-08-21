Comparison of Genfit SA (GNFT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.85 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, and a 247.05% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 67.42% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.