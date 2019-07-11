Comparison of Genfit SA (GNFT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65 4.65 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 198.15%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a -6.47% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Genfit SA.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.