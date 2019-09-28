Comparison of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 2 0.00 3.99M -0.22 0.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.00 52.86M -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genetic Technologies Limited and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 195,176,833.15% -82.5% -68.4% Cancer Genetics Inc. 50,009,460,737.94% -200.3% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.5 beta indicates that Genetic Technologies Limited is 250.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Genetic Technologies Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genetic Technologies Limited and Cancer Genetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 15.8%. 86.5% are Genetic Technologies Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited has 13.43% stronger performance while Cancer Genetics Inc. has -43.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited beats Cancer Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.