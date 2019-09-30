Comparison of General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 80.59M -0.07 0.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 23.45M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides General Moly Inc. and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 41,886,694,386.69% 0% 0% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1,513,489,092.55% 44.3% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.01 shows that General Moly Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of General Moly Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 42.43% are General Moly Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year General Moly Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Summary

General Moly Inc. beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.