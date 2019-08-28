Comparison of General Mills Inc. (GIS) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills Inc. 51 1.86 N/A 2.88 18.43 Campbell Soup Company 39 1.26 N/A 2.11 19.56

Table 1 highlights General Mills Inc. and Campbell Soup Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Campbell Soup Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than General Mills Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. General Mills Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills Inc. 0.00% 26.1% 5.8% Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means General Mills Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Campbell Soup Company has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of General Mills Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Campbell Soup Company’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

General Mills Inc. and Campbell Soup Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills Inc. 0 6 5 2.45 Campbell Soup Company 2 3 0 2.60

$52.67 is General Mills Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.46%. Competitively the average price target of Campbell Soup Company is $37.8, which is potential -10.11% downside. The data provided earlier shows that General Mills Inc. appears more favorable than Campbell Soup Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

General Mills Inc. and Campbell Soup Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73% and 54.2%. About 0.2% of General Mills Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Mills Inc. 0.51% -0.41% 3.51% 21.51% 15.66% 36.39% Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31%

For the past year General Mills Inc. was more bullish than Campbell Soup Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors General Mills Inc. beats Campbell Soup Company.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.