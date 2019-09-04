Comparison of General Electric Company (GE) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.64 N/A -2.34 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.62 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

General Electric Company’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for General Electric Company and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 2 6 3 2.27 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 14.20% for General Electric Company with consensus price target of $10.05. On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 21.69% and its consensus price target is $182.33. Based on the results shown earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than General Electric Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of General Electric Company shares and 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.16%. Competitively, 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year General Electric Company has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats General Electric Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.