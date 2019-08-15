Comparison of General Electric Company (GE) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.65 N/A -2.34 0.00 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us General Electric Company and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Risk and Volatility

General Electric Company is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

General Electric Company and Broadwind Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 2 7 3 2.25 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

General Electric Company’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 16.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of General Electric Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.16% of General Electric Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year General Electric Company has weaker performance than Broadwind Energy Inc.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.